Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Macho Yanayovimba
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Eye symptoms: Pain, watering, dryness, irritation, sensitivity to light, double vision, and loss of vision
Usually affecting both eyes
General symptoms: Palpitations, anxiety, increased appetite, weight loss, diarrhea, inability to tolerate heat, increased sweating, and insomnia
Blood tests to evaluate thyroid gland function
Sometimes, CT or MRI of the orbits
Orbital cellulitis (infection of the tissue within the eye socket, or orbit)
Affecting only one eye
Eye redness, pain deep within the eye, pain when moving the eye, and aches in and around the eye
Red and swollen eyelids
Inability to fully move the eye in all directions
Impaired vision or loss of vision
Fever
Sometimes preceded by symptoms of sinusitis
CT or MRI of the brain and orbit
A mass in the eye socket such as a tumor (cancerous or not) or a blood vessel malformation
Loss of or a decrease in vision and pain in one eye
Sometimes double vision or headache
MRI or CT of the orbit
Retrobulbar hemorrhage (bleeding in the eye socket)
Usually affecting only one eye
Symptoms that begin suddenly
Loss of vision, double vision, and eye pain
In people who have recently had eye surgery or an eye injury or who have a bleeding disorder
CT of the orbit or treatment done immediately
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.