Baadhi ya Dawa za Kupunguza Shinikizo la Juu la Damu* kwa Watoto

Type

Examples

Some Side Effects

Adrenergic blockers

Beta-blocker

Atenolol

Slow heart rate, problems with electrical conduction in the heart, dizziness, fatigue, or wheezing (when given at high doses)

Alpha-agonist

Clonidine

Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness

Alpha-beta blocker

Labetalol

Low blood pressure when the child stands, swelling, slow heart rate

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Captopril

Common side effects: Cough, headache, dizziness

Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)

Enalapril

Lisinopril

Angiotensin II receptor blockers

Candesartan

Common side effects: Headache, dizziness

Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury

Losartan

Valsartan

Calcium channel blockers

Dihydropyridines

Amlodipine

Common side effects: Flushing, dizziness, swelling of the lower legs or hands

Severe side effect: Angioedema

Isradipine

Nifedipine (extended-release tablet only)

Thiazide diuretics

Chlorothiazide

Common side effects: Dizziness, decreased potassium level in the blood, increased blood sugar

Severe side effects: Heart rhythm changes, sudden yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), pancreatitis

Chlorthalidone

Hydrochlorothiazide

Vasodilators

Direct

Hydralazine

Headache, dizziness

Minoxidil

Common side effects: Dizziness, hairiness, fluid retention

Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs (pulmonary edema), Stevens-Johnson syndrome

* These drugs are given by mouth.

Katika mada hizi