* Anticholinergic effects include dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, difficulty with urination, confusion, and light-headedness (particularly after a person stands up). Older adults are particularly susceptible to these effects.

† The degree of drowsiness varies, depending on the dose, other active ingredients in the formulation (as in formulations that contain a decongestant plus an antihistamine), and the person.

‡ Acrivastine is available only in combination with pseudoephedrine (a decongestant). The combination is taken by mouth. Such combination medications are not used in children under 12 years old.