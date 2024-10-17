Ugonjwa wa Msingi wa Gremerular Unaoweza Kusababisha Glomerulonefriti
Disorder
Description
Prognosis
Fibrillary glomerulonephritis
In this rare disease, abnormal proteins are deposited around the glomerulus. It may also cause nephrotic syndrome.
The prognosis is poor. A severe decline in kidney function (kidney failure) occurs in half of people within 4 years. It is not clear whether treatment (with corticosteroids and other immunosuppressants) helps.
Immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy
The most common form of glomerulonephritis in the world is caused by immune complexes (combinations of antigens and antibodies) deposited in the kidneys. Antibodies are proteins made by the body to attack specific molecules called antigens.
Usually the disorder progresses slowly. Kidney failure can develop in some people after 10 years. The disorder progresses more slowly in children.
Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis
This uncommon type of glomerulonephritis can occur in children with no obvious cause, or in adults, usually with an identifiable cause. The disorder is caused by immune complexes (combinations of antigens and antibodies) attaching to the kidneys, but sometimes why the complexes attach to the kidneys is unknown.
If the cause is known and can be treated (eg, malaria, multiple myeloma), a partial remission may occur. The outcome is not as good in people in whom the cause remains unknown.
Primary rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis
This group of disorders causes microscopic damage to the glomeruli and progress rapidly. Sometimes they are caused by an infection or other treatable disorder. Kidney biopsy is required for diagnosis.
The prognosis is poor. Up to 90% of people who are not treated develop kidney failure within 6 months. The prognosis is better when an underlying disorder causing the glomerulonephritis responds to treatment.