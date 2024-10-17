Tiba Zisizo za Dawa Zinazoagizwa na Daktari kwa Dalili za Kawaida za Mafua
Action
Medication
Some Common Side Effects
Analgesics/antipyretics
Relieve aches and pains and reduce fever
Acetaminophen
Minimal
Aspirin
Stomach irritation
Risk of Reye syndrome in children
Ibuprofen
Stomach irritation
Naproxen
Stomach irritation
Antihistamines*
Open nasal passages and help relieve sneezing
Diphenhydramine
Chlorpheniramine
Drowsiness, dry mouth, and, in older adults, blurred vision, difficulty urinating, constipation, light-headedness when they stand, and confusion
Cough suppressants
May help reduce cough
Benzonatate
Confusion and stomach upset
Codeine
Constipation, drowsiness, difficulty urinating, and stomach upset
Dextromethorphan
Minimal, but at high doses, confusion, nervousness, and irritability
Decongestants, nasal sprays*
Open clogged nasal passages
Naphazoline
Oxymetazoline
Phenylephrine
Xylometazoline
Rebound congestion (worse congestion when the medication wears off) if the medication is used for more than a few days
Decongestants, oral*
Dries runny nose
Pseudoephedrine
Palpitations, high blood pressure, nervousness, and insomnia
Phenylephrine
Anxiety, dizziness, nervousness, and insomnia
Expectorant
May help loosen mucus
Guaifenesin
Minimal, but at high doses, headache and stomach upset
* Decongestants and antihistamines (whether alone or combined) should not be given to children under 4 years old.