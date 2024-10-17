Upasuaji Usiohusisha Kukata Ngozi kwa Kina sana
Using current surgical techniques, it is often possible to do surgery with small incisions (about 1 to 3 cm) and less tissue disruption than occurs with traditional open surgery (surgery with larger incisions). To do minimally invasive surgery, surgeons insert tiny lights, cameras, and surgical instruments through small incisions. The surgeons can then do procedures using the images transmitted to video monitors as guides for manipulating the surgical instruments. In robotic surgery, the cameras provide surgeons with a 3-dimensional view and surgeons control surgical instruments from a computer.
Overall, minimally invasive surgery done with special instruments and a camera inserted through small incisions is called endoscopic surgery. Endoscopic surgery has various names depending on where it is done: laparoscopy in the abdomen, arthroscopy in joints, and thoracoscopy in the chest.
Because it causes less tissue damage than traditional surgery, endoscopic surgery has several advantages, including the following:
However, endoscopic surgery has some potential disadvantages:
People also should know that, although endoscopic surgery may cause less pain than traditional surgery, pain still occurs, often more than anticipated.
Because endoscopic surgery is technically difficult, people should do the following: