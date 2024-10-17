Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Chunusi
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Kills bacteria (applied to the skin)
Clindamycin
Diarrhea (rarely)
Should be avoided in people with inflammatory bowel disease
Dapsone
Temporary skin yellowing when used with another product that contains benzoyl peroxide
Very rarely causes methemoglobinemia (a disorder that impairs the ability of the blood to carry oxygen)
Erythromycin
Rarely irritated skin
Well-tolerated
Frequent development of bacterial resistance
Minocycline
Irritation, dry skin, redness
Foam propellant is flammable. Fire, flame, and smoking should be avoided immediately after application.
Benzoyl peroxide
Dry skin
Possible bleaching of clothing and hair
Allergic reactions (rarely)
Especially effective when combined with erythromycin or clindamycin
Benzoyl peroxide combined with erythromycin: Refrigeration sometimes required
Unclogs pores (applied to the skin)
Tretinoin
Irritated skin (with dryness, redness, and scaling)
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Apparent worsening of acne when tretinoin is started, sometimes requiring 3 to 4 weeks before any improvement occurs
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Should be avoided during pregnancy
Tazarotene
Irritated skin
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Apparent worsening of acne when tazarotene is started, sometimes requiring 3 to 4 weeks before any improvement occurs
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Should be avoided during pregnancy
Adapalene
Some redness, burning
Increased sun sensitivity
As effective as tretinoin but less irritating
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Azelaic acid
May lighten skin
Minimally irritating
May be used by itself or with tretinoin
Should be used cautiously in people with darker skin because of skin-lightening effects but can help lighten areas that darken skin after healing
Glycolic acid
Stinging
Mild irritation
Over-the-counter product in form of a cream, lotion, or solution used in addition to prescription products but no longer commonly used
Salicylic acid
Stinging
Mild irritation
Over-the-counter product in form of a wash, peel, mask, or lotion used in addition to prescription products
Trifarotene
Dryness, redness, and scaling of the skin
Increased sun sensitivity
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Kills bacteria (taken by mouth)
Tetracycline
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Inexpensive and safe, but must be taken on an empty stomach
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Doxycycline
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Minocycline
Headache
Dizziness
Skin discoloration
Most effective antibiotic according to some experts but is expensive
Erythromycin
Stomach upset
Frequently, development of bacterial resistance to erythromycin
Azithromycin
Stomach upset
Fewer side effects than erythromycin
Frequently, development of bacterial resistance to azithromycin
Sarecycline
Sensitization of skin to sunlight
Stomach upset
Light-headedness, dizziness, or vertigo
Requires use of protective clothing and sunscreen during sun exposure
Sulfamethoxazole, Trimethoprim
Stomach upset
Rash
Development of bacterial resistance to sulfamethoxazole, trimethoprim
Unclogs pores (taken by mouth)
Isotretinoin
Possible harm to a developing fetus
Possible effect on blood cells, the liver, and fat (triglyceride and cholesterol) levels
Dry eyes, chapped lips, and drying of the mucous membranes
Pain or stiffness of large joints and lower back with high dosages
Associated with depression, suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide, and (rarely) completed suicide, but whether isotretinoin is the actual cause is unknown
Unclear whether associated with new or worsened inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis)
For sexually active women, requires a pregnancy test before they start isotretinoin and at monthly intervals while they are taking the medication, plus use of 2 forms of contraception or sexual abstinence, beginning 1 month before they start the medication and continuing while they take it and for 1 month after they stop taking it
Requires blood tests to check whether the medication is affecting blood cells, the liver, or fat levels
Blocks action of hormones
Clascoterone cream (applied to the skin)
Redness, scaling or dryness, and itching
For treatment of acne in people 12 years of age and older
Combined (estrogen and progestin) contraceptives (taken by mouth)
High blood pressure (hypertension), blood clots, breakthrough vaginal bleeding (for example, between menstrual periods)
Weight gain
Stomach upset
Headaches
For treatment of acne in females
Spironolactone (taken by mouth)
Light-headedness
Increased urination
Breast tenderness
Stomach upset
For treatment of acne in females