Dawa Zinazopunguza Uchochezi wa Matumbo Unaosababishwa na Kolaitisi ya Vidonda
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Aminosalicylates
Common: Nausea, headache, dizziness, fatigue, fever, rash, and, in men, reversible infertility
Uncommon: Inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), pancreas (pancreatitis), or lung (pneumonitis) and hemolytic anemia
Abdominal pain, dizziness, and fatigue are related to dose.
Hepatitis and pancreatitis are unrelated to dose.
Common: Fever and rash
Uncommon: Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis), and pneumonitis
For olsalazine: Watery diarrhea
Most side effects seen with sulfasalazine may occur with any of the other aminosalicylates but much less frequently.
Corticosteroids
Prednisone
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, osteoporosis (decreased bone density), thinning of skin, mental problems, acute psychosis, mood swings, infections, acne, excessive body hair (hirsutism), menstrual irregularities, gastritis, and peptic ulcer disease
Diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to occur in people who have other risk factors.
Budesonide
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, and osteoporosis
Budesonide causes the same side effects as prednisone but to a lesser degree.
Hydrocortisone (enema or foam)
Some of the medication is absorbed by the body, but even with long-term use, few people have serious side effects (unlike with corticosteroids such as prednisone).
Hydrocortisone enema or foam is mainly for ulcerative colitis affecting the rectum or large intestine near the rectum.
Immunomodulators
Anorexia, nausea, vomiting, general feeling of illness, infection, cancer, allergic reactions, pancreatitis, low white blood cell count, bone marrow suppression, and liver dysfunction
Side effects that are usually dose dependent include bone marrow suppression and liver dysfunction.
Interval blood monitoring is required.
Cyclosporine
High blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, tremors, infections, seizures, neuropathy, and development of lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic system)
Side effects become more likely with long-term use.
Tacrolimus
Similar to cyclosporine
This medication is closely related to cyclosporine and shares a number of its side effects.
Biologic and related agents
Infliximab
Infusion reactions, infections, cancer, abdominal pain, liver dysfunction, and low white blood cell count
Infusion reactions are potentially immediate side effects that occur during the infusion (such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, rash, hives, decreased blood pressure, or difficulty breathing).
People should be screened for tuberculosis and hepatitis B before initiating treatment.
Adalimumab
Pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), headache, infections, and cancer
Side effects are similar to those of infliximab except adalimumab is given under the skin (subcutaneously) and so does not cause infusion reactions.
Other hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include rash and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.
Golimumab
When given subcutaneously, pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), infections, and cancer
Side effects are similar to those of infliximab.
When given subcutaneously, this medication does not cause infusion reactions.
Other hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include rash and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.
Vedolizumab
Infections, hypersensitivity reactions, common colds
Very rare risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).
Ustekinumab
Injection site reactions (pain, redness, swelling), cold-like symptoms, chills, headache, tired feeling, diarrhea, lower back pain, painful urination, or rash or itching
This medication might increase the risk of cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, may occur.
A disorder that causes the brain to swell (reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome) may occur.
Small-molecule agents
Ozanimod
Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, liver inflammation
People should be screened for tuberculosis before starting treatment.
This medication should not be taken by people who take a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI—such as selegiline, phenelzine, and linezolid).
Tofacitinib
Increased risk of elevated cholesterol levels, headache, herpes zoster (shingles) infection, and other infections
Other rare side effects include increased risk of blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.
People should be screened for tuberculosis before and during treatment.
Upadacitinib
Increased risk of elevated cholesterol levels, headache, herpes zoster (shingles) infection, and other infections
Other rare side effects include increased risk of blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.
People should be screened for tuberculosis before and during treatment.