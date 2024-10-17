* Maternal mortality ratio refers to the number of women who die from pregnancy-related causes during pregnancy or within 42 days of the end of the pregnancy per 100,000 live births. In 2020, ratios ranged from 2 (Poland) to 1223 (South Sudan) per 100,000 live births (countries not shown).

