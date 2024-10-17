ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Mifumo Mikubwa ya Ogani

System

Organs in the System

Some Major Functions of the System

Cardiovascular

  1. Heart

  2. Blood vessels (arteries, capillaries, veins)

Pumps blood and circulates it throughout the body, transporting oxygen and nutrients to all the cells of the body (and removes carbon dioxide and waste products)

Respiratory

  1. Nose

  2. Mouth

  3. Pharynx

  4. Larynx

  5. Trachea

  6. Bronchi

  7. Lungs

Brings air into the body and adds oxygen to the blood (and removes carbon dioxide from the blood)

Nervous

  1. Brain

  2. Spinal cord

  3. Nerves (both those that carry impulses to the brain and those that carry impulses from the brain to muscles and organs)

Directs intentional (and many automatic) actions of the body

Enables thinking, self-awareness, and emotions

Integumentary (skin)

  1. Skin (both the surface that is generally thought of as skin and the underlying structures of connective tissue, fat, and glands)

  2. Hair

  3. Nails

Provides barrier protection between the inside of the body and the external environment and helps control body temperature

Musculoskeletal

  1. Muscles

  2. Tendons and ligaments

  3. Bones

  4. Joints

Provides structure and allows motion of the body

Digestive

  1. Mouth

  2. Esophagus

  3. Stomach

  4. Small intestine

  5. Large intestine

  6. Rectum

  7. Anus

  8. Liver

  9. Gallbladder

  10. Pancreas (the part that produces enzymes)

  11. Appendix

Extracts nutrients from foods

Excretes waste products from the body

Endocrine

  1. Thyroid gland

  2. Parathyroid gland

  3. Adrenal glands

  4. Pituitary gland

  5. Pancreas (the part that produces insulin and other hormones)

  6. Stomach (the cells that produce gastrin)

  7. Pineal gland

  8. Ovaries

  9. Testes

Produces chemical messengers carried in the blood (hormones), which direct the activities of different organ systems

Urinary

  1. Kidneys

  2. Ureters

  3. Bladder

  4. Urethra

Filters waste products from the blood and excretes them from the body in urine

Male reproductive

  1. Penis

  2. Prostate gland

  3. Seminal vesicles

  4. Vasa deferentia

  5. Testes

Enables reproduction through the production and discharge of sperm and produces and secretes male hormones

Female reproductive

  1. Vagina

  2. Cervix

  3. Uterus

  4. Fallopian tubes

  5. Ovaries

Enables reproduction through the production of ova (eggs) and providing the environment for the fertilized egg to develop

