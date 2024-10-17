Mzio wa Mpira
Latex is a fluid that comes from the rubber tree. It is used to make rubber products, including some rubber gloves, condoms, and medical equipment such as catheters, breathing tubes, enema tips, and dental dams.
Latex can cause the immune system to produce antibodies to IgE, which can lead to allergic reactions, including hives, rashes, and even severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions called anaphylactic reactions. However, the dry, irritated skin that many people develop after wearing latex gloves is usually the result of irritation and not an allergic reaction to latex.
People may be at risk of becoming sensitive to latex if they
For unknown reasons, people who are allergic to latex are often allergic to bananas and sometimes other foods such as kiwi, papaya, avocados, chestnuts, potatoes, tomatoes, and apricots.
Doctors may suspect latex allergy based on symptoms and the person's description of when symptoms occur, especially if the person is a health care professional. Blood or skin tests are sometimes done to confirm the diagnosis.
People who are allergic to latex should avoid it. For example, health care professionals can use gloves and other products that are latex-free. Most health care institutions provide them.