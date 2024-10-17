Matibabu ya Hipathiroidi
Treatment
Some Potential Side Effects
Comments
Thionamides
Carbimazole
Methimazole
Propylthiouracil
Allergic reactions (usually rashes)
Nausea
Peculiar taste
Infection (rare) due to a low white blood cell count
Liver dysfunction (primarily propylthiouracil)
Joint aching
Decrease the production of thyroid hormones
Nonmetallic element
Iodine
Rash
Pain in the salivary glands
Decreases the production and release of thyroid hormones
Beta-blockers
Atenolol
Metoprolol
Propranolol
In people with lung disease, may cause wheezing
Can worsen symptoms of peripheral vascular disease
Can cause depression
May reduce blood pressure (hypotension)
Block many of the stimulating effects of excess thyroid hormones on the heart
Radioactive isotope
Radioactive iodine
Hypothyroidism
Destroys the thyroid gland
Surgery
Thyroidectomy
Hypothyroidism
Removes all or part of the thyroid gland