Glycopeptides na Lipoglycopeptides

Medication

Common Uses*

Some Potential Side Effects

Dalbavancin

Complicated skin infections due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Gastrointestinal upset

Metallic taste

Foamy urine

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Oritavancin

Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA

Gastrointestinal upset

Metallic taste

Foamy urine

Headache

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Teicoplanin‡

Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA

Clostridioides difficile-induced colitis

Kidney damage

Hearing loss and deafness

A decrease in the platelet and white blood cell counts

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Telavancin

Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA

Gastrointestinal upset

Metallic taste

Foamy urine

Kidney damage

Dizziness

A decrease in the platelet count

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Vancomycin

Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA

Clostridioides difficile-induced colitis (given by mouth)

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Kidney damage

Hearing loss

A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts

* These medications are given by injection into a vein except where noted.

† These side effects are usually relieved by slowing the infusion.

