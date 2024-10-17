ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Kasi ya Kuongeza Kiwango cha Sukari Mwilini ya Baadhi ya Vyakula

Category

Food

Index

Beans

Kidney

33

Red lentils

27

Soy

14

Bread

Pumpernickel

49

White

69

Whole wheat

72

Cereals

All bran

54

Corn flakes

83

Oatmeal

53

Puffed rice

90

Shredded wheat

70

Dairy

Milk, ice cream, and yogurt

34–38

Fruit

Apple

38

Banana

61

Orange

43

Orange juice

49

Strawberries

32

Grains

Barley

22

Brown rice

66

White rice

72

Pasta

38

Potatoes

Instant mashed (white)

86

Mashed (white)

72

Sweet

50

Snacks

Corn chips

72

Oatmeal cookies

57

Potato chips

56

Sugar

Fructose

22

Glucose

100

Honey

91

Refined sugar

64

