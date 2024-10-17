Vyakula Ambavyo Mara Nyingi Vinaathiri Utendaji wa Tumbo
Foods Likely to Cause Loose Bowel Movements and/or Excessive Gas
All caffeine-containing beverages especially coffee with chicory
Fruit juices: Orange, cranberry, apple
Asparagus and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts
Bran cereal, whole wheat bread, and high-fiber foods
Pastry, candy, chocolate, waffle syrup, and doughnuts
Alcohol
Milk and milk products (in lactose-sensitive people)
Foods Likely to Cause Constipation or Help Control Loose Bowel Movements
White rice, white bread, potatoes, and pasta
Meat, veal, poultry, and fish
Cooked vegetables
Bananas