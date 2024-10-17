ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Vyakula Ambavyo Mara Nyingi Vinaathiri Utendaji wa Tumbo

Foods Likely to Cause Loose Bowel Movements and/or Excessive Gas

All caffeine-containing beverages especially coffee with chicory

Fruit juices: Orange, cranberry, apple

Asparagus and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts

Bran cereal, whole wheat bread, and high-fiber foods

Pastry, candy, chocolate, waffle syrup, and doughnuts

Alcohol

Milk and milk products (in lactose-sensitive people)

Foods Likely to Cause Constipation or Help Control Loose Bowel Movements

White rice, white bread, potatoes, and pasta

Meat, veal, poultry, and fish

Cooked vegetables

Bananas

