Mifano ya Taratibu Zinazohitaji Dawa za Kuua Bakteria za Kuzuia Maambukizi Nchini Marekani*
Type of Procedure†
Examples
Dental
Tooth extraction
Periodontal procedures such as gum surgery, scaling, root planing, and probing
Placement of dental implants
Replacement of a tooth that was knocked out
Root canal surgery beyond the end of the root
Cleanings if bleeding is expected to result
Lungs and respiratory tract
Removal of tonsils or adenoids
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Procedures done in a person who has an infection
* In people at high risk of developing infective endocarditis, antibiotics are needed.
† Antibiotics may be needed before some procedures of the digestive tract, genital or urinary tract, skin, or muscles if an infection is already present in the tissue.