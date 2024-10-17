ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Mifano ya Taratibu Zinazohitaji Dawa za Kuua Bakteria za Kuzuia Maambukizi Nchini Marekani*

Type of Procedure†

Examples

Dental

Tooth extraction

Periodontal procedures such as gum surgery, scaling, root planing, and probing

Placement of dental implants

Replacement of a tooth that was knocked out

Root canal surgery beyond the end of the root

Cleanings if bleeding is expected to result

Lungs and respiratory tract

Removal of tonsils or adenoids

Sometimes bronchoscopy

Procedures done in a person who has an infection

* In people at high risk of developing infective endocarditis, antibiotics are needed.

† Antibiotics may be needed before some procedures of the digestive tract, genital or urinary tract, skin, or muscles if an infection is already present in the tissue.

Katika mada hizi