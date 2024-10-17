Idadi Inayokadiriwa ya Kalori Inayohitajika Kulingana na Umri*, Jinsia na Kiwango cha Shughuli†
Sex
Sedentary
Active†
Young children (age 2–6 years)
Boys
1,000–1,400
1,000–1,800
Girls
1,000–1,200
1,000–1,600
Older children and adolescents (age 7–18 years)
Boys
1,400–2,400
1,600–3,200
Girls
1,200–1,800
1,600–2,400
Adults (age 19–60 years)
Men
2,200–2,600
2,400–3,000
Women
1,600–2,000
1,800–2,400
Adults (age 61 years and over)
Men
2,000
2,200–2,600
Women
1,600
1,800–2,000
* The number of calories needed increases as people age up until age 20 years. After age 20, the number of calories needed starts to decrease.
† The more active a person is, the higher the number of calories needed.