Visawe vya Uzani, Ujazo na Urefu Mlalo
Nonmetric to Metric
Metric to Nonmetric
Weight
1 pound (lb) = 16 ounces (oz) = 0.454 kilogram (kg)
1 kilogram = 2.2 pounds
1 ounce = 28.35 grams (g)
1 gram = 0.035 ounce
Volume
1 gallon (gal) = 4 quarts (qt) = 3.785 liters (L)
1 liter = 1.057 quarts
1 quart = 2 pints (pt) = 0.946 liter
1 pint = 16 fluid ounces (fl oz) = 0.473 liter
1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 16 tablespoons* (tbsp)
1 fluid ounce = 29.573 milliliters (mL)
1 tablespoon =1/2 fluid ounce = 3 teaspoons* (tsp)
Length
1 mile (mi) = 1,760 yards (yd) = 1.609 kilometers (km)
1 kilometer = 0.62 mile
1 yard = 3 feet (ft) = 0.914 meter (m)
1 meter = 39.37 inches (in)
1 foot = 12 inches = 30.48 centimeters (cm)
1 centimeter = 0.39 inch
1 inch = 2.54 centimeters
1 millimeter (mm) = 0.039 inch
*Volume is for a standard unit of measure. Typical household spoons may vary in volume and should not be used when a precise volume is required.