Athari za Matumizi ya Pombe kwa Muda Mrefu

Type of Problem

Effects

Nutritional

Low folate (folic acid) levels

Anemia (fatigue, weakness, and light-headedness)

Birth defects

Low thiamin levels

Neurologic damage, dementia, difficulty walking and controlling eye movements

Low iron levels

Anemia

Low niacin levels

Pellagra (skin damage, diarrhea, and depression)

Gastrointestinal

Esophagus

Cancer

Inflammation (esophagitis)

Stomach

Cancer

Inflammation (gastritis)

Ulcers

Liver

A bleeding tendency (coagulopathy)

Cancer

Fatty liver

Inflammation (hepatitis)

Severe scarring (cirrhosis)

Pancreas

Inflammation (pancreatitis)

Low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia)

Cardiovascular

Heart

Disturbance of the heart’s rhythm (arrhythmia)

Heart failure, cardiomyopathy

Blood vessels

Atherosclerosis

High blood pressure

Stroke

Neurologic

Brain

Confusion

Poor short-term memory (poor recall of recent events)

Psychosis (loss of contact with reality)

Reduced coordination

Nerves

Deterioration of nerves in the arms and legs that control movements (reduced ability to walk) and sensation.

Genitourinary

Reproductive organs

Decreased sex drive

In men, enlarged breasts, smooth skin, and shrinking of the testes

