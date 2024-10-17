Athari za Matumizi ya Pombe kwa Muda Mrefu
Type of Problem
Effects
Nutritional
Anemia (fatigue, weakness, and light-headedness)
Birth defects
Neurologic damage, dementia, difficulty walking and controlling eye movements
Anemia
Pellagra (skin damage, diarrhea, and depression)
Gastrointestinal
Esophagus
Inflammation (esophagitis)
Stomach
Inflammation (gastritis)
Ulcers
Liver
A bleeding tendency (coagulopathy)
Inflammation (hepatitis)
Severe scarring (cirrhosis)
Pancreas
Inflammation (pancreatitis)
Low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia)
Cardiovascular
Heart
Disturbance of the heart’s rhythm (arrhythmia)
Blood vessels
Neurologic
Brain
Confusion
Poor short-term memory (poor recall of recent events)
Psychosis (loss of contact with reality)
Reduced coordination
Nerves
Deterioration of nerves in the arms and legs that control movements (reduced ability to walk) and sensation.
Genitourinary
Reproductive organs
In men, enlarged breasts, smooth skin, and shrinking of the testes