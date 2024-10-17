Tofauti kati ya Maelekezo ya Mapema na POLST
Characteristic
Advance Directives
POLST
Eligibility
All adults, regardless of current health
A person of any age with a serious illness or frailty when the health care professional would not be surprised if the patient died within the next year or two
Who writes it
The person, with or without an attorney
A doctor or, in some states, a nurse practitioner or physician assistant after care planning has been discussed with the person (or parent, guardian, conservator, agent, or other surrogate decision maker)
Where completed
Any setting
Medical settings
What it communicates
Preferences (not medical orders) regarding possible future treatment alternatives and appointment of a substitute medical decision maker (health care agent)
A doctor's medical orders for major critical care decisions that could arise because of the patient's current medical condition
Decisions by surrogates (substitute decision makers)
Surrogates cannot make an advance directive for the patient
Surrogates can participate in and consent to POLST when patients lack the capacity to make their own decisions
Emergency medical care
Generally does not apply to emergency care
Applies to emergency care
Responsible for providing the documents to health care professionals wherever care is provided
Patient's and family's responsibility
Health care professional's responsibility
Who reviews and revises the document as needed
The person who made the advance directive
The health care professional with the person or surrogate
Use of both documents for the same person
Specifies general goals and wishes through all stages of the person's life and serves as a starting point for discussing POLST
Complements advance directives by converting the person's general goals and wishes into specific medical orders
POLST = Provider Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment.