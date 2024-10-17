Vifaa Vinavyowasaidia Watu Kufanya Kazi
Problem
Device
Poor balance, weak legs, or dizziness
Canes, walkers, or wheelchairs
Shower chairs
Grab bars on the side and back of the bathtub or toilet
Bathtub benches
Weak grip
Built-up handles on eating utensils or shoehorns
Limited reach or movement
Grabbers that can pick items off the floor or from a shelf
Tremors
Weighted eating utensils
Cups with lids
Swivel spoons
Coordination problems
Plates with rims and a textured rubber bottom to grip surfaces and prevent the plates sliding
Hand problems
Tools with built-up handles or with spring-loaded or electronic controls
Difficulty standing up because of back or hip problems or weak legs
Raised toilet seats
Seat-lifting chairs
Chair leg extenders (to make the seat higher)
Paralysis (including quadriplegia) and other disorders that severely limit function
Computer or smartphone-assisted devices
Impaired vision
Larger buttons or voice-control functionality on telephones
Large-print or audio books
Impaired hearing
Telephones with a flashing light to replace the ring
Smart phones with real-time speech-to-text transcription
Impaired memory
Automatic dialing telephones
Medication organizers and reminders
Pocket devices or smart-device apps that record and play back messages (reminders, instructions, and lists) at the appropriate time
Wearable safety devices to track location