Kulinganisha Aina za Nimonia ya Ndani ya Mapafu*
Disorder
People Most Often Affected
Percentage of Affected People Who Smoke Cigarettes
Treatment
Outlook
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
More frequently, men over 50
More than 60%
Pulmonary rehabilitation
Lung transplantation
Pirfenidone or nintedanib
50–70% die in 5 years.
Desquamative interstitial pneumonia
More frequently, men aged 30–50
More than 90%
Smoking cessation
Corticosteroids
70% survival at 10 years.
Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia
More frequently, women aged 40–60
Fewer than 40%
Corticosteroids
Fewer than 50% die in 5 years.
Mortality rate: widely variable, but generally better than idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Cryptogenic organizing pneumonia
People of any age, usually aged 40–50
Fewer than 50%
Corticosteroids
Relapses are common
5-year survival rate is > 90%
Death is rare.
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease
People aged 30–50 (slightly more men)
More than 90%
Smoking cessation
Corticosteroids
Death is rare as long as people stop smoking.
Acute interstitial pneumonia
People of any age
Unknown
Best treatment unknown
Sometimes corticosteroids
More than 50% die in less than 6 months.
Lymphoid interstitial pneumonia
Mostly women of any age
Unknown
Corticosteroids
The prognosis is difficult to predict,
Idiopathic pleuroparenchymal fibroelastosis
People of any age (median age 57)
Usually non-smokers
Best treatment unknown (possibly corticosteroids)
5-year survival rate is approximately 25 to 60%.
* In decreasing order of frequency.