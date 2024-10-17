Mbinu na Mikakati ya Kawaida ya Kutibu Saratani ya Tezi Dume
Characteristics of the Cancer
Treatment Strategy
Method of Treatment
Cancer confined to prostate in men
Active surveillance (to monitor and watch for symptoms or changes in the cancer, treating only when it becomes necessary)
Curative treatment (to remove all traces of the cancer)
Surgery or radiation therapy
Small, slow-growing cancer, confined to prostate in men
Active surveillance (to monitor and watch for symptoms or changes in the cancer, treating only when it becomes necessary)
No initial treatment
Large or fast-growing cancer, confined to prostate
Curative treatment
Surgery or radiation therapy
Cancer spread to areas outside the prostate, but not to distant areas
Palliative (aimed at slowing progression and relieving symptoms and that may prolong life but will not cure the cancer) or curative treatment
Radiation therapy with hormone therapy
Widespread cancer
Palliative treatment (aimed at slowing progression and relieving symptoms and that may prolong life but will not cure the cancer)
Hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, sipuleucel-T, pembrolizumab, poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, or radium-223