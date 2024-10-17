ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Sababu za Matatizo ya Uratibu

Types

Examples

Disorders that affect the structure of the cerebellum

Birth defects of the cerebellum

Bleeding (hemorrhage) in the cerebellum

Tumors in the cerebellum, particularly in children

Head injuries (repeated)

Strokes that affect the cerebellum

Subacute cerebellar degeneration

Hereditary disorders

Ataxia-telangiectasia

Friedreich ataxia

Spinocerebellar ataxias

Other disorders

Celiac disease

A head injury

Heatstroke or extremely high fever

Hypothyroidism

Multiple sclerosis

Multiple system atrophy

Vitamin E deficiency

Medications and toxic substances

Alcohol use (excessive and prolonged)

Antiseizure medications such as phenytoin, particularly at high doses and taken for a long time

Carbon monoxide

Heavy metals such as mercury or lead

Lithium

Sedatives (such as benzodiazepines) in high doses

