Kiasi cha Ubora wa Hewa*
AQI Values
Level of Health Concern (Air Quality Condition)
0–50
Good
51–100
Moderate
101–150
Unhealthy for members of sensitive groups†
151–200
Unhealthy
201–300
Very unhealthy
301–500
Hazardous
* The AQI is based on the levels of 5 pollutants regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Air Act. The pollutants are ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.
† Members of sensitive groups include people with lung or heart disease, children, and older adults.
AQI = air quality index.
Adapted from US Environmental Protection Agency: Air quality index: A guide to air quality and your health. Research Triangle Park, NC, 2009. Air Quality Index (AQI) | AirNow.gov