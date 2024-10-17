Kubaini Hatua za Saratani ya Utumbo Mpana
Stage 0: Cancer is limited to the inner layer (lining) of the large intestine (colon) covering the polyp.
Stage 1: Cancer spreads to the space between the inner layer and muscle layer of the large intestine. (This space contains blood vessels, nerves, and lymph vessels.)
Stage 2: Cancer invades the muscle layer and outer layer of the colon.
Stage 3: Cancer extends through the outer layer of the colon into nearby lymph nodes.
Stage 4 (not shown): Cancer spreads to other organs, such as the liver, lungs, or ovaries, or to the lining of the abdominal cavity (peritoneum).