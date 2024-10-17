ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Life Cycle of <i >Fasciolopsis buski</i>

  • 1. In infected people, the adult flukes produce eggs, which pass out of the body in stool (feces).

  • 2–3. In water, the eggs hatch and release immature larvae (called miracidia). The miracidia enter a snail.

  • 4. In the snail, the miracidia go through two stages, then develop into a form that has a tail and can swim in water (called cercariae).

  • 5. The cercariae are released from the snail into the water.

  • 6. They form cysts on aquatic plants. People (or other mammals such as pigs) become infected if they drink contaminated water or eat plants that contain the cysts.

  • 7. In the small intestine, fluke larvae leave the cysts and attach to the wall of the small intestine.

  • 8. There, the larvae develop into adult flukes in about 3 months.

Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Image Library.