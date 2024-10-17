Cystoisospora belli oocysts are not sporulated (ie, infective) when passed in stool. Thus, direct fecal-oral transmission does not occur.

1. Immature oocysts are excreted in stool. Each oocyst usually contains one sporoblast. The sporoblast divides in two and secretes a cyst wall, becoming 2 sporocysts. The sporocysts divide and produce sporozoites.

2. Oocysts are ingested and excyst. Sporozoites are released and invade the epithelial cells.