ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon
Jinsi Kiwewe Kinavyoathiri Utendaji Kazi

Jinsi Kiwewe Kinavyoathiri Utendaji Kazi

The effects of anxiety on performance can be shown on a curve. As the level of anxiety increases, performance efficiency increases proportionately, but only up to a point. As anxiety increases further, performance efficiency decreases. Before the peak of the curve, anxiety is considered adaptive because it helps people prepare for a crisis and improve their functioning. Beyond the peak of the curve, anxiety is considered maladaptive because it produces distress and impairs functioning.