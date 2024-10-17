Whooping Cough Without the Whoop
This child has whooping cough without the whooping. Only about half of people with whooping cough develop the typical whoop. In this recording, the child coughs without breathing in until she has emptied her lungs of air. Then she breathes in. There is a slight pause between the coughing fit and breathing in. In severe cases, this pause in breathing may be long enough to cause the skin to turn blue and may be life threatening.
Audio file courtesy of Doug Jenkinson, MD.
