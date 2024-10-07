ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Robert A. Wise, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Lung Function Testing

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Environmental Health Sciences, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Johns Hopkins University Women’s Sponsorship Award, 2018
  • Nair Lifetime Achievement Award in COPD, 2017
  • David M. Levine Mentoring Award, 2012
  • ATS Distinguished Achievement Award, 2010
  • George Wills Comstock, M.D. Award, 2001
  • Parker B. Francis Fellow, 1981
  • E.L. Trudeau Fellow, 1980
  • Over 550 articles in peer-reviewed journals

