ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Michael J. Shea, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo