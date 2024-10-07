Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Hematology, Medical Oncology, Amyloidosis, Myeloma
Elimu
- Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College, Bombay, India
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Stem Cell Transplant, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Associate Editor, Amyloid: The Journal of Protein-Folding Disorders
- Senior Editor, American Journal of Blood Research
- Secretary, International Society of Amyloidosis, 2020-2022
- More than 185 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo