Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Hematology, Medical Oncology, Amyloidosis, Myeloma

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College, Bombay, India
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Stem Cell Transplant, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Associate Editor, Amyloid: The Journal of Protein-Folding Disorders
  • Senior Editor, American Journal of Blood Research
  • Secretary, International Society of Amyloidosis, 2020-2022
  • More than 185 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo