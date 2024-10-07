ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Sam P. Most, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Facial Plastic Surgery, Facial Reconstructive Surgery

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical Education: Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA
  • Internship: General Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
  • Residency: Head and Neck Surgery, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA
  • Fellowship: Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of Washington School of Medicine

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
  • American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Mark Rafaty Memorial Award for excellence in facial plastic surgery, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2014
  • Ben Shuster Award, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2003
  • Best Doctors in America, 2007-present
  • Clinician Teacher of the Year, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, University of Washington, 2003
  • Over 135 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo