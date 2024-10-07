Brian F. Mandell, MD, PhD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Rheumatologic Disease, Immunologic Disease, Gout, Vasculitis
Elimu
- PhD in Physiology and Biophysics: Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Master, American College of Rheumatology
- Master, American College of Physicians
- Editor-in-Chief, Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine
- Cleveland Best Doctors list for many years
- Chair, Annual Scientific Meeting, American College of Rheumatology
- Chair, Annual Meeting, American College of Physicians
- Vice Chair ACGME Internal Medicine Residency Review Committee
- Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo