Zubair Malik, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
  • Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo