Kenneth Maiese, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Neurology, Neuroscience, Neuro-cardiovascular disease, Psychiatry, Oncology, Metabolic Disease, Translational Medicine
Elimu
- Medical School: Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY
- Internship: Internal Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus, New York, NY
- Residency: Neurology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus, New York, NY
- Chiefs of Clinical Services Leadership: Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
- Executive Leadership: Kellogg School of Management – Northwestern University
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Henrietta B. and Frederick H. Bugher Foundation Investigator
- Albrecht Fleckenstein Memorial Award for Distinguished Achievement in Basic Research
- Highly cited physician-scientist with over 400 publications that include research papers, chapters, editorials, and invited reviews
- Holder of multiple patents and authored or edited 8 books
- Serves as Founding Editor, Editor-in-Chief, an Associate Editor, or a member of the editorial board for more than 100 journals as well as on several scientific advisory councils
- Work has received the distinction of “High Impact Research and Potential Public Health Benefit” from the National Institutes of Health
- Hoechst Scholar, Teagle Scholar, America's Top Physicians, The Best of U.S. Physicians, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who Among American Teachers & Educators
- Johnson & Johnson Distinguished Investigator
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo