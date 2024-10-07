ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

James M. Madsen, MD, MPH

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Pathology, Medical Toxicology, Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Mass Casualty Incidents, Lifestyle Medicine

Ushirikishaji

  • Adjunct Assistant Instructional Professor
  • University of Florida
  • Former Lead Clinical Consultant and Clinical Laboratory Director
  • U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD)

Elimu

  • Residency: Occupational Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
  • Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Drexel University - Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Medical School: University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Internship: San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX
  • Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX
  • Master of Public Health: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology
  • American Board of Preventive Medicine – Medical Toxicology
  • American Board of Lifestyle Medicine

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Defense Meritorious Service Medal
  • Armed Forces Reserve Medal
  • Combat Medical Badge
  • A multidisciplinary approach to teach responses to weapons of mass destruction and terrorism using combined simulation modalities. J Clin Anesth 16(2)152-158, 2004.
  • Preparedness for the evaluation and management of mass casualty incidents involving anticholinesterase compounds: a survey of emergency department directors in the 12 largest cities in the United States. Am J Disastr Med 5(6):333-351, 2010.
  • Industrial chemicals: terrorist weapons of opportunity. Pediatr Ann 32(4);230-234, 2003.
  • Vesicant agents and children. Pediatr Ann 32(4)254-257, 2003.

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo