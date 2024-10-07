James M. Madsen, MD, MPH
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Pathology, Medical Toxicology, Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Mass Casualty Incidents, Lifestyle Medicine
Ushirikishaji
- Adjunct Assistant Instructional Professor
- University of Florida
- Former Lead Clinical Consultant and Clinical Laboratory Director
- U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD)
Elimu
- Residency: Occupational Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Drexel University - Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Medical School: University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
- Internship: San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX
- Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX
- Master of Public Health: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology
- American Board of Preventive Medicine – Medical Toxicology
- American Board of Lifestyle Medicine
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Defense Meritorious Service Medal
- Armed Forces Reserve Medal
- Combat Medical Badge
- A multidisciplinary approach to teach responses to weapons of mass destruction and terrorism using combined simulation modalities. J Clin Anesth 16(2)152-158, 2004.
- Preparedness for the evaluation and management of mass casualty incidents involving anticholinesterase compounds: a survey of emergency department directors in the 12 largest cities in the United States. Am J Disastr Med 5(6):333-351, 2010.
- Industrial chemicals: terrorist weapons of opportunity. Pediatr Ann 32(4);230-234, 2003.
- Vesicant agents and children. Pediatr Ann 32(4)254-257, 2003.