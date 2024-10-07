ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Lawrence R. Lustig, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Otolaryngology, Neurotology, Hearing Loss

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
  • Internship: General Surgery, University of California San Francisco Medical Center
  • Residency: Otolaryngology, University of California San Francisco
  • Fellowship: Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery – Otolaryngology
  • American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery – Neurotology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Fellow, American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery
  • America’s Top Doctors, 2011-2021
  • Top Doctors New York Metro Area, 2016-2021
  • Distinguished Service Award, American Academy of Otolaryngology, 2009
  • Over 140 articles in peer-reviewed journals