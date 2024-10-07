Wendy S. Levinbook, MD
- Medical School: University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, CT
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Connecticut Hospital, Farmington, CT
- Dermatology Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
- American Board of Dermatology
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- "America's Top Dermatologists" by Consumer's Research Council of America
- "Top Doctor" by the International Association of Dermatologists
- "Top Doctor" by Connecticut Magazine
- Levinbook WS, Mallett J, Grant-Kels JM: Laptop associated erythema ab igne. Cutis 80:319-20, 2007
- Levinbook WS: Bullous disorders. Dermlectures.com 2005
