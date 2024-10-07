ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Kenneth M. Kaye, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Infectious Disease • Herpesviruses

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo