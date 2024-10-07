Robert P. Heine, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy
Elimu
- Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
- Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo