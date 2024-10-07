ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Jessica I. Gupta, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine and Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Diseases, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo