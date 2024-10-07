ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
James Fernandez, MD, PhD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Allergy and Immunology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo