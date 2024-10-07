ruka kwa maudhui makuu
B. Mark Evers, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Gastrointestinal surgery, Neuroendocrine tumors, Surgical oncology

Elimu

  • Medical School: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN
  • Residency: University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
  • Fellowship: Research, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Surgery

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Elected Member, National Academy of Medicine
  • Elected Member, Association of American Physicians
  • Past-president of the Society of University Surgeons and the Southern Surgical Association
  • Flance-Karl award, American Surgical Association
  • Associate Editor, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery
  • Over 450 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and reviews

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo