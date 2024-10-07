ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Jeffrey S. Dungan, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Reproductive Genetics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Genetic Counseling, Prenatal Diagnosis

Ushirikishaji

Elimu

  • Medical School: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
  • Internship: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
  • Residency: University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA
  • Fellowship: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics - Clinical Genetics
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Super Doc
  • Editor, Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health, 2007-present
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo