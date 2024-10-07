ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Antonette T. Dulay, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Maternity Care

Elimu

  • Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, NYU School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • Top Doctor Awards, 2012-2020
  • Research Excellence Awards, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, 2012-2014
  • Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine/American Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Scholar Award, 2009-2012
  • Reviewer, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo

