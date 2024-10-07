Joel E. Dimsdale, MD
Utaalamu na Umahiri
- Psychiatry, Stress, Somatic Symptom Disorders
Elimu
- Medical School: Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA
- Residency: Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Fellowship: Psychobiology, New England Regional Primate Center, Boston, MA
Uthibitisho
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho
- Over 450 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, Psychosomatic Medicine
- Regent Edward A. Dickson Emeritus Professor, University of California
- Member, DSM5 taskforce and Chair, Somatic Symptom Disorders workgroup
- Oliver Johnson Award for Distinguished Leadership, University of California
- Consultant to National Academies of Science, NASA, NIH, Department of Justice
Maelezo na Sura za Mwongozo