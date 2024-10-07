ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Ina Calligaro, PharmD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Pediatric Pharmacy

Ushirikishaji

  • Emeritus Associate Professor; Director, Office of Continuing Pharmacy Education; Adjunct Clinical Professor; and Advisor Pediatric Pharmacy Association
  • Temple University School of Pharmacy

Elimu

  • Doctor of Pharmacy: University of the Sciences

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • Faculty Fellow, Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Temple University
  • Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Awards for Distinguished Teaching, 1995
  • Founding Member of the Health Science Interprofessional Education Committee