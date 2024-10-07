ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Donald W. Black, MD

Utaalamu na Umahiri

  • Psychiatry, Behavioral Addictions, Personality Disorders

Elimu

  • Medical School: University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Residency: Psychiatry, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA
  • Fellowship: Psychiatric Epidemiology, University of Iowa

Uthibitisho

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology

Chagua Zawadi, Mafanikio na Machapisho

  • America's Top Doctors (book series): 11th Edition-14th Edition
  • Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors (digital guide): 2016-2021
  • 2016 Scientific Achievement Award, National Center for Responsible Gambling
  • Editor in Chief, Annals of Clinical Psychiatry
  • Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association

